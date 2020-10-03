|
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring feat
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals leadLeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
LeBron James, Anthony Davis power Lakers past Heat for 2-0 lead in NBA FinalsLeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.
USATODAY.com
NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game oneLeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
BBC News
Thousands sign up as poll workers after LeBron James' effortsThe campaign is looking toward the next phase of the poll worker recruitment: a focus on cities where shortages remain.
CBS News
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Kobe Bryant Storage Locker Treasures Returned to Vanessa, 'It's All Worked Out'The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..
TMZ.com
Kobe Bryant crash scene photo scandal leads to new lawLaw makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
CBS News
Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Heat don't want your pity down 0-2 and facing long odds against Lakers in NBA FinalsMost people think the Lakers have the series won. But as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."
USATODAY.com
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 2 of the NBA FinalsCan the depleted Heat bounce back, or will the Lakers take control of the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com
Anthony Davis American basketball player
LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this seasonLeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
USATODAY.com
Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against NuggetsAnthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com
Shaquille O'Neal American basketball player and Investor
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: Don't 'lump' killing of Breonna Taylor with George Floyd, Ahmaud ArberyCharles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.
USATODAY.com
Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
