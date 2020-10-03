Global  
 

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring feat

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: LeBron, AD dominate their way to 2-0 lead, draw Kobe-Shaq comparisons

LeBron, AD dominate their way to 2-0 lead, draw Kobe-Shaq comparisons 02:43

 SportsPulse: LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first pair of Lakers with 30-plus points in the same Finals game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and LA now has a 2-0 series lead over the Heat because of it.

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
BBC News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis power Lakers past Heat for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

 LeBron James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis had 32 as the Lakers handled the depleted Heat for a 124-114 win in Game 2 and 2-0 lead.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game one

 LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
BBC News

Thousands sign up as poll workers after LeBron James' efforts

 The campaign is looking toward the next phase of the poll worker recruitment: a focus on cities where shortages remain.
CBS News

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Kobe Bryant Storage Locker Treasures Returned to Vanessa, 'It's All Worked Out'

 The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star's family, TMZ Sports has learned. We broke..
TMZ.com

Kobe Bryant crash scene photo scandal leads to new law

 Law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
CBS News
Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos [Video]

Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly staging a cover-up and destroying evidence of personal photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna at the scene of the helicopter crash that took their lives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others in January. The civil claim, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, seeks undisclosed damages to remedy civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy. The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Heat don't want your pity down 0-2 and facing long odds against Lakers in NBA Finals

 Most people think the Lakers have the series won. But as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks."
USATODAY.com

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

 Can the depleted Heat bounce back, or will the Lakers take control of the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player

LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against Nuggets

 Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Shaquille O'Neal Shaquille O'Neal American basketball player and Investor

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: Don't 'lump' killing of Breonna Taylor with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery

 Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.
USATODAY.com
Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant [Video]

Shaquille O'Neal has a shrine to Kobe Bryant

O'Neal was left devastated when Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers having their way with the Miami Heat in Game 1, Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler felt confident that Miami can still compete in this series. The Miami Heat will have an..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:14Published
Colin Cowherd ranks the best teammates of LeBron James' career | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd ranks the best teammates of LeBron James' career | THE HERD

LeBron James has one of the most successful NBA careers ever, but he didn't get there by himself. Colin Cowherd list the top 8 teammates of LeBron James' career. Hear where these dynamic players land..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:43Published
Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.' [Video]

Chris Broussard on the real NBA GOAT: 'I don't see how LeBron's had a better career than Michael Jordan.'

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk future and longevity of LeBron James, the talent of the Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat. Broussard feels LeBron could play for a handful of years..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal with NBA Finals scoring feat

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with 30 points each in an NBA Finals game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant in an Important Plea to Fans

 Shaquille O'Neal is continuing to mourn the death of his friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. The NBA champ opened up about the late...
E! Online Also reported by •CBS Sports

LeBron, AD reach Shaq-Kobe heights in G2 win

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated the Heat for a second straight game in Friday night's Game 2 win, becoming the first pair of Lakers teammates since...
ESPN


