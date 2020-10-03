Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump given remdesivir to fight his COVID-19 infection. Here's what you need to know about it

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump's doctors are already employing remdesivir in the fight against the coronavirus to help shorten his illness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Saturday Night Live' Scrambling to Adjust to Trump's COVID News

 The "Saturday Night Live" cast and host, Chris Rock, are trying like hell to keep up with the constantly changing news about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis..
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump's COVID diagnosis has sent the campaign and The White House into a crisis, and the new audio of the Grand Jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor..
TMZ.com

Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' to President Trump, Melania 'no matter our party'

 Former President Barack Obama is calling for unity and compassion following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Cavalier White House approach to Covid-19 catches up to Trump

 Masks were rarely spotted in the West Wing.Crowds of people gathered shoulder to shoulder on the White House South Lawn. And Air Force One streaked across the..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

‘October Surprise’: Trump Incapacitated From Electioneering – OpEd

 "October surprises" are a common occurrence in the electoral politics of the US when elections are only weeks away in November and canvassing of electorate by...
Eurasia Review

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd I’m going to make a bold prediction based (admittedly on a small sampling):  Trump has lost support among his non-college educated white base — or at least...
Eurasia Review

Two days before testing COVID-19 positive, Trump had mocked Biden for not wearing mask

 President Donald Trump said early on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this