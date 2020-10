'Say something, the right thing': Sayani Gupta reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's Gandhi Jayanti post Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Pointing at the recent incidents in Hathras and Balarampur, Sayani Gupta stated that someone as influential as Shah Rukh Khan shouldn't just keep quiet. 👓 View full article

