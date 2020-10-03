|
Trump told journalist Bob Woodward: 'I'm not' worried about contracting COVID-19
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in April that he did not fear contracting COVID-19 despite recognizing the disease's threat.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'The likely outcome': Trump's COVID diagnosis followed waning precautions at the White HouseFrom the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a disconnect between Trump's actions and the guidance of public health experts.
USATODAY.com
Trump and the virus: A day of turmoil in the White HouseFriday 2 October began with President Trump announcing he had Covid-19. It ended with him in hospital.
BBC News
More than half of Americans disapprove of President Trump's handling of race, survey saysThe survey comes amid nationwide protests calling on police reform and to address systemic racism.
USATODAY.com
Bob Woodward American journalist
Two Years After Khashoggi’s Murder, Why is America Still an Accomplice to MBS’s Crimes?Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered on October 2, 2018 by agents of Saudi Arabia’s despotic government, and the CIA concluded they..
WorldNews
Did Cohen, Trump’s Longtime Lawyer, Reveal How Trump Plans To Steal Online Votes And The Election?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There seems to be no end in sight to how President Donald Trump promises to steal the election. From refusing to..
WorldNews
Donald Trump denies lying to American public over virus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Trump defends comments to Woodward
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this