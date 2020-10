You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Authentic, Several Other Horses Racing In Preakness Arrive At BWI Airport



Several of the horses racing Saturday in the Preakness Stakes arrived at BWI Airport late Tuesday afternoon. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24 Published 3 days ago Preakness Winner Gets Entry To Breeders' Cup Classic This Year



Added stakes are in play for this year's Preakness Stakes. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24 Published on August 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources 2020 Preakness Stakes predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta Authentic, Art Collector, and Swiss Skydiver are favored, but does our expert think they can win?

CBS Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this