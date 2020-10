German Unity Day: Steinmeier hails 'joy and courage' Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says Germany can be proud of the "free and democratic country" it has become in the 30 years since reunification. It's an achievement even the pandemic can't take away, he said. 👓 View full article

