Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara beats Angelina Jolie to become highest-paid actress
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara beats Angelina Jolie to become highest-paid actress
Saturday, 3 October 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Gal Gadot and Viola Davis also made it to the list
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
White House
Joe Biden
Melania Trump
Democratic Party
Apple Inc.
Republican Party
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Finals
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Bob Gibson
Walter Reed Medical Center
Sue Bird
Marine One
Cardinals
Trump Taken To Walter Reed
WORTH WATCHING
Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'