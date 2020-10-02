Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hari Kunzru on Writing ‘Red Pill’

NYTimes.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Kunzru talks about his new novel, and Ben Macintyre discusses “Agent Sonya,” his latest real-life tale of espionage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this