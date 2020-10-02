Global
Hari Kunzru on Writing ‘Red Pill’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Hari Kunzru on Writing ‘Red Pill’
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
6 days ago
)
Kunzru talks about his new novel, and Ben Macintyre discusses “Agent Sonya,” his latest real-life tale of espionage.
