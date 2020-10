Post COVID-19, hospitality industry trying to catch hold of its feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The hospitality sector in Himachal Pradesh is hoping for a revival after months of crippling lockdown due to the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 hits tourism industry in Shimla, several become jobless



Tourism industry has been badly affected in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. Several people affiliated to the industry have become jobless. The people have become unemployed after the tourism.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this