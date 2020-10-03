Global  
 

Chilwell stars as Chelsea crush Palace 4-0 in Premier League

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Chilwell stars as Chelsea crush Palace 4-0 in Premier LeagueLONDON: scored his first goal as the defender's dynamic display on his debut for the Blues inspired a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday. Hampered by a heel injury, Chilwell had a delayed start to his first season with Chelsea following his £50 million ($64 million) move from in August. Goal ✅Assist ✅100th @premierleague appearance ✅Chelsea @premierleague debut ✅Not a bad day at the office for… https://t.co/XEbxq4EqpW— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 1601732570000 But the England left-back is making up for lost time after delivering an influential performance in his third game following a pair of League Cup outings. While Chelsea boss Frank...
