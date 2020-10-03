Global  
 

Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): The much-anticipated 25th instalment to the James Bond series has been postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced Friday (local time). According to Variety, the film, starring Daniel Craig in his final stint as the agent formerly known as 007, is expected to hit theatres on April 2, 2021, a year later than...
Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007.

