Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): The much-anticipated 25th instalment to the James Bond series has been postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced Friday (local time). According to Variety, the film, starring Daniel Craig in his final stint as the agent formerly known as 007, is expected to hit theatres on April 2, 2021, a year later than...
