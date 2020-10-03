|
Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside Equities
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Bitcoin’s price has been facing immense sell-side pressure throughout the past couple of days This has mainly resulted from the revelation of multiple bear-favoring news events These events – including the BitMEX imbroglio and President Trump’s health – have led many analysts to expect it to see significantly further downside in the days and weeks ahead They have also caused Bitcoin to break its former correlation with gold and begin,...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Bitcoin’s Network Health Plunges as New Investors Stop Buying BTCBitcoin’s price has been facing some turbulence throughout the past couple of days and weeks, with buyers and sellers being unable to catalyze any clear..
WorldNews
Bitcoin is on Shaky Ground as Analysts Target Move to Lower LowsBitcoin’s price action has been flashing warning signs to investors throughout the past few days, with buyers and sellers largely reaching an impasse as the..
WorldNews
Bitcoin Reclaims Crucial Technical Level; Is a Parabolic Move Imminent?Bitcoin has seen a strong move higher throughout...
WorldNews
Blockchain technology is future of Twitter: Jack DorseySan Francisco, Sep 28 : Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has once again reiterated that Bitcoin and Blockchain technology is the future of his micro-blogging..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump Withheld COVID Diagnosis and Exposed Hundreds to VirusDonald Trump's doctors just gave the low down on his condition, but the chief doctor dropped some alarming information, including Trump tested positive way..
TMZ.com
Chris Christie Tests Positive for CoronavirusFormer New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word..
TMZ.com
President Trump "doing very well," his physician saysDr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News
'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progressTrump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com
White House Rose Garden Event Was Ground Zero for COVID Super SpreaderIt's looking increasingly like Donald Trump's Rose Garden event a week ago where he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee was ground zero for what is increasingly..
TMZ.com
BitMEX Cryptocurrency trading exchange
More than 32,000 bitcoin or about $335M has been withdrawn from BitMEX after the US government charges its ownersMore than 32,000 bitcoin, currently worth about $335 million, has been withdrawn from BitMEX in less than 24 hours after the U.S. government filed charges..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this