Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside Equities

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside EquitiesBitcoin’s price has been facing immense sell-side pressure throughout the past couple of days This has mainly resulted from the revelation of multiple bear-favoring news events These events – including the BitMEX imbroglio and President Trump’s health – have led many analysts to expect it to see significantly further downside in the days and weeks ahead They have also caused Bitcoin to break its former correlation with gold and begin,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Network Health Plunges as New Investors Stop Buying BTC

 Bitcoin’s price has been facing some turbulence throughout the past couple of days and weeks, with buyers and sellers being unable to catalyze any clear..
WorldNews

Bitcoin is on Shaky Ground as Analysts Target Move to Lower Lows

 Bitcoin’s price action has been flashing warning signs to investors throughout the past few days, with buyers and sellers largely reaching an impasse as the..
WorldNews

Bitcoin Reclaims Crucial Technical Level; Is a Parabolic Move Imminent?

 Bitcoin has seen a strong move higher throughout...
WorldNews

Blockchain technology is future of Twitter: Jack Dorsey

 San Francisco, Sep 28 : Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has once again reiterated that Bitcoin and Blockchain technology is the future of his micro-blogging..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump Withheld COVID Diagnosis and Exposed Hundreds to Virus

 Donald Trump's doctors just gave the low down on his condition, but the chief doctor dropped  some alarming information, including Trump tested positive way..
TMZ.com

Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word..
TMZ.com

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News

'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progress

 Trump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com

White House Rose Garden Event Was Ground Zero for COVID Super Spreader

 It's looking increasingly like Donald Trump's Rose Garden event a week ago where he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee was ground zero for what is increasingly..
TMZ.com

BitMEX Cryptocurrency trading exchange

More than 32,000 bitcoin or about $335M has been withdrawn from BitMEX after the US government charges its owners

 More than 32,000 bitcoin, currently worth about $335 million, has been withdrawn from BitMEX in less than 24 hours after the U.S. government filed charges..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin Starts Shrugging Off BitMEX Bombshell, Recoups Nearly Half of 4% Price Dip

 Bitcoin traders have begun recovering from Thursday's bombshell indictments by U.S. regulators against the BitMEX exchange's co-founders.
Coindesk

Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside Equities

Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside Equities Bitcoin’s price has been facing immense sell-side pressure throughout the past couple of days This has mainly resulted from the revelation of multiple...
WorldNews

Corona, Trump, KuCoin, BitMEX: Bitcoin price says keep calm and carry on

Corona, Trump, KuCoin, BitMEX: Bitcoin price says keep calm and carry on Bitcoin’s stability throughout an eventful week shows traders are confident that the bullish uptrend will resume soon.
The Cointelegraph Also reported by •Coindesk

Tweets about this

JamesBa054

B.S. Champion RT @arthomason: Here’s our latest story on the crisis unfolding at Notre Dame, where the president is being called on to resign and it’s re… 3 seconds ago

Kathleen1137

Kathleen113 RT @LMLohrey: And this week's worst mother award goes to: Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former counselor, who tested positive for COVID after… 6 seconds ago

boggskmb1

K Boggs RT @CT_Bergstrom: Whatever they think of the Trump administration, Americans should be outraged at the profound national security risks pos… 14 seconds ago

wildwestpie

⏳ VOTE EARLY 🗳 VOTE NOW RT @willowmerepress: @SethAbramson updated White House Rose Garden COVID seating chart, adding Chris Christie Remdesivir doesn’t sound gre… 17 seconds ago

jefmbv

The Original Haunting of the Affluenza Society Anyone set up a White House Rose Garden ACB reception deadpool yet? 18 seconds ago

mgnla0824

Marina ✨ RT @oliverdarcy: WHCA emails reporters to let them know that a THIRD member of press has tested positive. "The individual was at the White… 36 seconds ago

king_cathieking

Cathie King RT @davitydave: It appears that a lot of people who attended Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS announcement event at the Rose Garden are positive.… 42 seconds ago

__biaduarte

Beatriz Duarte RT @tomandlorenzo: "I beg your pardon," the ghost of Jackie Kennedy whispered as she strolled the halls of the eerily silent and empty Whit… 52 seconds ago