Bitcoin Shatters Its Correlation to Gold as It Tanks Alongside Equities Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

’s price has been facing immense sell-side pressure throughout the past couple of days This has mainly resulted from the revelation of multiple bear-favoring news events These events – including the Bitcoin ’s price has been facing immense sell-side pressure throughout the past couple of days This has mainly resulted from the revelation of multiple bear-favoring news events These events – including the BitMEX imbroglio and President Trump ’s health – have led many analysts to expect it to see significantly further downside in the days and weeks ahead They have also caused Bitcoin to break its former correlation with gold and begin,... 👓 View full article

