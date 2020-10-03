Global  
 

Research suggests new method to curb coronavirus - changing public opinion

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Research suggests new method to curb coronavirus - changing public opinionNew research used short online processes to change individuals attitude about the coronavirus and increase adherence to coronavirus safety measures without coercion. The research, led by Prof. Ilan Fischer from the University of Haifa and driven by game theory, suggests a new method for decreasing the spread of coronavirus - changing public perception...
