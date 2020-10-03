Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes arrives in UAE on October 4

An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is feeling pleased with his performance. He also...
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to join his team Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday night. He will... DNA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •News24
Tweets about this
MSD 👑 Roars 💛 CSK 🦁 World's top all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to arrive in the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday and wil… https://t.co/r3yFnHijUY 4 hours ago
crictoday@benstokes38 is set to join Rajsthan Royals camp for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.… https://t.co/X3UsGdsrG3 5 hours ago