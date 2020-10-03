Global  
 

NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs game after Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
With a player from each team testing positive, New England and Kansas City will not play Sunday as originally scheduled.
