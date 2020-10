You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI



Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this DNA WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan takes flying catch to dismiss Dinesh Karthik in DC vs KKR match . . . #IPL2020 #IPL2020kaDNA… https://t.co/vu192A9o9Q 22 minutes ago