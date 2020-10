Unlock 5: Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for restaurants set to re-open from Oct 5 Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and other eateries that have been allowed to reopen from October 5. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this