On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American people

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Our View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: You Asked, We Answered: What to know about President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

You Asked, We Answered: What to know about President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis 06:36

 USA TODAY breaking news reporter Grace Hauck answers some of your biggest questions after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior [Video]

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox News Sunday' urged viewers on Friday to 'wear the damn mask' after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports Wallace said that at the debate, the first family took off their masks, going against the strict guidelines in place.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok say content wishing for Trump's death is not allowed

 "To be clear, Facebook is removing death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death, including comments on his posts or his page..
CBS News
Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:21Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pentagon explains use of doomsday planes after Trump's diagnosis

 The Pentagon has sought to dampen speculation the US was sending warning signals to its enemies after "doomsday" planes were dispatched after US President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Dr. Sean Conley says Trump's health is 'improving': Who is the president's physician?

 Sean Conley is the Physician to the President who gave updates Saturday about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Here's more about the physician.
USATODAY.com

Dr. Sean Conley did not answer several questions regarding Trump receiving oxygen

 President Trump's doctor said Trump is not currently on oxygen, but would not say whether he ever received oxygen since his COVID-19 diagnosis.
 
USATODAY.com

Physician's comments raise questions on Trump's COVID-19 timeline

 Trump's physician said he was diagnosed 72 hours ago, which would have put his first positive test on Wednesday.
CBS News

Supporters outside hospital where Trump is staying

 Supporters of Donald Trump assembled outside the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday to cheer on his recovery. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail [Video]

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody Cocktail

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors [Video]

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors

President Donald Trump's medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:57Published

‘October Surprise’: Trump Incapacitated From Electioneering – OpEd

 "October surprises" are a common occurrence in the electoral politics of the US when elections are only weeks away in November and canvassing of electorate by...
Eurasia Review

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd I’m going to make a bold prediction based (admittedly on a small sampling):  Trump has lost support among his non-college educated white base — or at least...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The Wrap

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video) President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mid-Day

