Swiss Skydiver wins Preakness Stakes over Authentic in photo finish

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest



[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against racism and police brutality. The same day saw civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky and Rochester, New York, Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970