|
Swiss Skydiver wins Preakness Stakes over Authentic in photo finish
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Swiss Skydiver outlasted Kentucky Derby winner Authentic down the stretch, putting the expression "winning by a nose" to the test.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Preakness Stakes American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown
Swiss Skydiver American thoroughbred racehorse
Authentic (racehorse) American thoroughbred racehorse
Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56Published
Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this