Swiss Skydiver wins Preakness Stakes over Authentic in photo finish

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Swiss Skydiver outlasted Kentucky Derby winner Authentic down the stretch, putting the expression "winning by a nose" to the test.
0
Preakness Stakes Preakness Stakes American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown


Swiss Skydiver American thoroughbred racehorse


Authentic (racehorse) American thoroughbred racehorse


Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown

