Official sources offer contradictory accounts of Donald Trump's health

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status



Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior



After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates



The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides. According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this