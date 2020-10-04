Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: France and UK set record daily figures

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
France recorded almost 17,000 new cases, whereas Britain's number rose by about 13,000. The British government said the sudden rise was due to a "technical issue." All the latest developments from DW:
