Coronavirus digest: France and UK set record daily figures

UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low?



The UK may be in the midst of a second coronavirus wave, with the number of confirmed daily cases exceeding the so-called peak of the first outbreak. A further 5,693 people tested positive for the.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 02:20 Published 6 days ago

COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe



France has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:20 Published 2 weeks ago