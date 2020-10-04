Trump films first message from hospital: 'We're going to beat this coronavirus' – video

Global  
 

Trump films first message from hospital: 'We're going to beat this coronavirus' – videoDonald Trump has posted his first video message from Walter Reed hospital, saying: ‘I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon.’ During the four-minute video posted to Twitter, the president said...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19 06:35

 President Trump has announced via twitter that he and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus.

