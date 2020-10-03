|
Collins knocks out former champion Muguruza to reach last 16
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
PARIS (Reuters) – American Danielle Collins threw the kitchen sink at former champion Garbine Muguruza to force her way into the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory on Saturday. Collins, who has very little experience on clay, was 3-0 down in the decider but never backed down as she battled through to set up a...
