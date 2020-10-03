Global  
 

Storm Alex: Buildings, roads and bridges destroyed in southern France

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Storm Alex: Buildings, roads and bridges destroyed in southern FrancePowerful Storm Alex has brought destructive winds, rain, flooding and landslides to southern France. ......
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Storm Alex batters France as it makes its way to the UK

Storm Alex batters France as it makes its way to the UK 00:26

 Storm Alex was seen bringing high-speed winds and rain to France’s northwesternmost region of Brittany on October 2.

