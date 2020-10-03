Global  
 

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virusFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning – the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Christie said that...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate

Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate 00:24

 Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

 Christie helped President Trump with debate prep ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.
CBS News

Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word..
TMZ.com

CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020

 President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News

Lessons the American people can learn from the president's illness

 While the nation waits to see how President Donald Trump will fare as he's treated for COVID-19, doctors say there are lessons to be learned.
USATODAY.com

Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battle

 Several days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
 
USATODAY.com

A.G. Barr Will Not Self-Quarantine, Despite Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

 He attended a reception for Amy Coney Barrett, an event where several other attendees later tested positive.
NYTimes.com

Mahum should have been getting married this weekend. Coronavirus changed that

 It's wedding season in Australia but thousands of couples have been adjusting their plans due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those with family overseas are among the..
SBS
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis shows the limits of relying on testing alone

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A 74-year-old man said he was one of 46,459 people to test positive for the coronavirus in the United States..
The Verge

Push to defund police gains no traction in NJ as state's largest towns increase funds for cops

 Among New Jersey's big towns that have adopted budgets since June, only eight have cut funding for police.
 
USATODAY.com

SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ event

 Comedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
USATODAY.com

