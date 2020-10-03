Global  
 

White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosisTrump Covid Positive White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Even as Trump’s physician said the president was “doing very well,” the White House indicated the president’s vitals had been “very concerning over the last 24 hours.” By POLITICO STAFF 10/03/2020 11:50 AM EDT Updated: 10/03/2020 12:21 PM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp President Donald Trump is “doing very well” as he battles the coronavirus, the president’s physician said Saturday, while indicating the president’s diagnosis came far earlier than the White House has said. In a briefing to the press outside Walter Reed medical center, where the president has been since...
 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

