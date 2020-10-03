|
Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health update
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, is delivering an update on the president’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this weekend. The president’s...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President
What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House PhysicianDr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's conditionDr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com
On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American peopleOur View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News
Lessons the American people can learn from the president's illnessWhile the nation waits to see how President Donald Trump will fare as he's treated for COVID-19, doctors say there are lessons to be learned.
USATODAY.com
Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battleSeveral days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's COVID-19 testing capacity scaled up from one in Jan to 7.7 crore in OctAs per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.
DNA
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
In Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the presidentSupporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Hospital and elsewhere on Saturday.
BBC News
President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatmentAs President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning..
CBS News
Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official saysPresident Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News
President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical CenterPresident Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News
Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's conditionPresident Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this