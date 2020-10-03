Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health update

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health updateDonald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, is delivering an update on the president’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this weekend. The president’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis 03:52

 Dr. Angelique Campen, an ER doctor at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, discusses the president and first lady's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House Physician

 Dr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published

Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com

On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American people

 Our View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020

 President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News

Lessons the American people can learn from the president's illness

 While the nation waits to see how President Donald Trump will fare as he's treated for COVID-19, doctors say there are lessons to be learned.
USATODAY.com

Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battle

 Several days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's COVID-19 testing capacity scaled up from one in Jan to 7.7 crore in Oct

 As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.
DNA

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

In Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the president

 Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Hospital and elsewhere on Saturday.
BBC News

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

 As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning..
CBS News

Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News

President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News

Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's condition

 President Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical [Video]

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical

President Trump said in aTwitter video on Saturday evening that he is feeling "much better" but a source familiar with his health said Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:48Published
Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says [Video]

Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published
Reporter Update: UPMC Doctor Talks About Experimental Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Taken By President [Video]

Reporter Update: UPMC Doctor Talks About Experimental Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Taken By President

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse talks to a local doctor for more on the antibody cocktail taken by President Donald Trump.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test Watch Video"The president is the most tested man in America," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters July 21. So how did he test positive...
Newsy Also reported by •Business InsiderAceShowbiz

Portland-area sheriff says he 'will never' support Donald Trump after president claims endorsement during debate

 Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese quickly shut down President Donald Trump's claim that he had endorsed the president Tuesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderAceShowbiz

Eric Trump rips ‘coordinated’ tax report: NYT is ‘carrying Joe Biden’s water’

 Eric Trump previews President Trump's first presidential debate Tuesday night against Joe Biden and rips the New York Times report on the president's taxes on...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this