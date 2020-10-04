|
Charles Haeger, former MLB player suspected of killing ex-girlfriend, found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Charles Haeger, who pitched for three teams from 2006-10, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound a day after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.
