KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - KXIP vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them' 01:46 Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then...