Union minister Paswan undergoes heart surgery

Hindu Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Union minister Paswan undergoes heart surgeryIf needed, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will undergo another operation in a few weeks.
JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader' [Video]

JP Nadda condoles death of Paswan, calls him 'firebrand leader'

BJP chief, JP Nadda condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "We saw him as a firebrand leader, who used to worry about poor and the person at the bottom of the society. Regardless of his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Yog Guru Ramdev mourns death of Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Yog Guru Ramdev mourns death of Ram Vilas Paswan

Yoga Guru Ramdev mourns the death of Union Minister and the founder of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he fought for the welfare of people. "May his soul rest in peace. He fought for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74 [Video]

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

 Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday.vRam Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery recently and had been...
IndiaTimes

Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery in Delhi Hospital, LJP cancels meet

  Senior leader and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday...
Zee News

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery
Indian Express


