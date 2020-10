You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Will act against those trying to create unrest’: CM Yogi on Hathras horror



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published 2 days ago Bihar Polls 2020: NDA seat sharing announced, JDU gets 122 while BJP gets 121|Oneindia News



Bihar Chief Minister today announced the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP ahead of polls in the state. The Bihar BJP's seniormost leader Sushil Modi today condemned Chirag Paswan's move to spurn.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:32 Published 3 days ago 6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh



A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this