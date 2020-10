Wing and a prayer: Sivo out but Eels coy on Ferguson Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Eels are hopeful Blake Ferguson will line up against the Rabbitohs but fellow Parramatta flyer Maika Sivo's season is over. 👓 View full article

