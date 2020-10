Green Party mayor takes on conservative establishment in former German capital Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Germany's Greens are on the rise. Katja Dörner is one of their new mayors, taking up office in the former West German capital, Bonn. She wants a more open migration policy in the city that is home to several UN agencies. 👓 View full article

