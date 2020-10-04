|
The shy girl in the playground who became Scotland's first black captain
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Former Scotland defender and Great Britain Olympian Ifeoma Dieke speaks to BBC Scotland during Black History Month.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ifeoma Dieke Scottish association football player
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:01Published
Scotland trio out of Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after positive Covid-19 testStuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel after the former tested positive for..
BBC News
More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
BBC Scotland Scottish division of the British Broadcasting Corporation
Black History Month Annual celebration of Black history
Pure Gym personal trainer sorry for 'very ill-judged' slavery postMatt Simpson's post on PureGym's Facebook account said the workout was to mark Black History Month.
BBC News
Gym apologises for 'slavery' workout postThe gym said the workout routine was to mark Black History Month.
BBC News
PureGym sorry for 'unacceptable' slavery postThe gym said the workout routine was to mark Black History Month.
BBC News
ShowBiz Minute: LaBeouf, Prince Harry, RihannaShia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft; Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month; Rihanna on new album: "I just want to..
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this