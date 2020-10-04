The shy girl in the playground who became Scotland's first black captain

Scotland's pubs and restaurants banned from selling alcohol indoors for 16 days



Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board areas – Greater Glasgow &Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian, and Forth Valley – facestricter restrictions, with pubs and licensed cafes to shut to all buttakeaway customers for the same period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970