Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs DC IPL 2020

DNA Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
RCB vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 16:01

 Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as...

