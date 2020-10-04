Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs DC IPL 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as...
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman..