Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: 'Feeling much better' in hospital video; Biden gets tested again today
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump remained in the hospital. Joe Biden will get another test Sunday. Latest updates on COVID-19.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Rio de Janeiro’s beaches fill up as COVID restrictions ease
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:58Published
Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' - JohnsonBoris Johnson says there is "hope" in fighting the virus, but it could be "a very tough winter".
BBC News
Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosisSecretary of State Mike Pompeo shortened his trip to Asia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
India's COVID tally surpasses 65-lakh mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:20Published
Ward 71: Donald Trump's luxurious presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical CentreJust how poorly US President Donald Trump found himself following his coronavirus diagnosis is mired in confusion. But what isn't in contention is that while he..
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefingDonald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden’s Catholic Con Job ContinuesThis last week saw Joe Biden simultaneously advertising his “Catholic social justice” and touting his denial of it to unborn children. The former claim came..
WorldNews
Jim Carrey makes shaky debut as Joe Biden on 'SNL': Is this 'The Mask'?In the "SNL" premiere, Jim Carrey debuted as former Vice President Joe Biden in an opening parodying the debate.
USATODAY.com
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election DayWhile President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News
Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriouslyJoe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News
