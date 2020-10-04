Global  
 

Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: 'Feeling much better' in hospital video; Biden gets tested again today

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump remained in the hospital. Joe Biden will get another test Sunday. Latest updates on COVID-19.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:35

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

Rio de Janeiro’s beaches fill up as COVID restrictions ease [Video]

Rio de Janeiro’s beaches fill up as COVID restrictions ease

As temperatures rise, people flock to Brazil's beaches, defying remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:58Published

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' - Johnson

 Boris Johnson says there is "hope" in fighting the virus, but it could be "a very tough winter".
BBC News

Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortened his trip to Asia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
India's COVID tally surpasses 65-lakh mark [Video]

India's COVID tally surpasses 65-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 65-lakh mark on October 04 with a spike of 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total COVID cases stand at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases. After 940 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll of the country due to COVID reached 1,01,782. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that a total of 7,89,92,534 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 3.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive [Video]

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world. Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:20Published

Ward 71: Donald Trump's luxurious presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical Centre

 Just how poorly US President Donald Trump found himself following his coronavirus diagnosis is mired in confusion. But what isn't in contention is that while he..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing

 Donald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of..
New Zealand Herald

Biden’s Catholic Con Job Continues

 This last week saw Joe Biden simultaneously advertising his “Catholic social justice” and touting his denial of it to unborn children. The former claim came..
WorldNews

Jim Carrey makes shaky debut as Joe Biden on 'SNL': Is this 'The Mask'?

 In the "SNL" premiere, Jim Carrey debuted as former Vice President Joe Biden in an opening parodying the debate.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election Day

 While President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News

Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously

 Joe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News

Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical [Video]

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical

President Trump said in aTwitter video on Saturday evening that he is feeling "much better" but a source familiar with his health said Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:48Published
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work [Video]

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Alec Baldwin & Jim Carrey Face Off as Trump & Biden in 'SNL' Premiere - Watch!

 Jim Carrey is making his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live! The 58-year-old actor/comedian appeared on the season 46 premiere on Saturday (October 3) to...
Just Jared Also reported by •UpworthyMid-Day

Both Trump and Biden must convince voters to stay home

 There’s nothing unethical about a Do Not Go Out to Vote campaign. Trump’s hospitalization with COVID could help that strategy – and his chances in November
Haaretz Also reported by •Mid-DayCNANewsyWorldNewsCBS NewsDaily Caller

Hannity Suggests No Moderator for Future Debates: ‘Let Them Have at It’ (Video)

Hannity Suggests No Moderator for Future Debates: ‘Let Them Have at It’ (Video) Most of the pundits who appeared on Fox News after Tuesday’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump had little but raves for Trump’s...
The Wrap


