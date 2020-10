Ethiopia's Oromo Celebrate Tense Thanksgiving amid Tight Security Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Thousands of people from the Oromo, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, celebrate their thanksgiving festival in Bishoftu city amid tight security after the authorities said they had seized weapons and foiled attacks in previous days 👓 View full article

