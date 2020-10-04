Global  
 

How Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 scare kept Lions-Saints game on for Sunday

Sunday, 4 October 2020
With no other known positive tests on either team, the NFL said in an email Sunday morning that the Lions-Saints game will go on as scheduled.
