How Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 scare kept Lions-Saints game on for Sunday
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
With no other known positive tests on either team, the NFL said in an email Sunday morning that the Lions-Saints game will go on as scheduled.
New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana
Detroit Lions National Football League franchise in Detroit, Michigan
Matthew Stafford American football quarterback
National Football League Professional American football league
