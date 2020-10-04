Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Taco Day 2020: Get free tacos Sunday at Taco Bell, Del Taco and more deals. Plus, 7-Eleven has free pizza.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
For National Taco Day 2020, Taco Bell launches its Taco Gifter service and Del Taco and others have freebies and deals. It's also National Vodka Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Virtual Money Power Day provides free financial fitness to Marylanders

Virtual Money Power Day provides free financial fitness to Marylanders 01:06

 Virtual Money Power Day provides free financial fitness to Marylanders

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

7-Eleven 7-Eleven Japanese-owned American international chain of convenience stores


Del Taco Del Taco American fast food restaurant chain


Taco Bell Taco Bell American fast-food chain

Taco Bell Announces Its Own Custom Wine [Video]

Taco Bell Announces Its Own Custom Wine

Taco Bell lovers in Canada will be treated to the fast-food chain's Jalapeño Noir along with the debut of the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

National Vodka Day

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Citilink Offers Free Fares on Election Day [Video]

Citilink Offers Free Fares on Election Day

Citilink is partnering with the AWS Foundation to offer free fares on Election Day this fall. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Credit: WFFTPublished
National Taco Day Deals [Video]

National Taco Day Deals

Americans love tacos, in fact more than 4.5 billion of this Mexican favorite were eaten last year. Sunday is National Taco Day and if you're looking to get your taco on, here are some places to score..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:55Published
Taco Bell employee astounds TikTokers with 'secret' menu item [Video]

Taco Bell employee astounds TikTokers with 'secret' menu item

User alask55, aka the Donut King, often posts behind-the-scenes videos while he works at Taco Bell.One of alask55’s most popular videos is one in which he shares a “secret menu item” from Taco..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

National Taco Day 2020: How to get free food and deals from Taco Bell, On the Border, Surf Taco, more

 Here’s a roundup of some chains and franchises offering deals, and where you can get free tacos on National Taco Day (10/4/20).
Upworthy

National Taco Day 2020: Get free tacos, food deals Sunday at Taco Bell, Del Taco, Moe's and more

 Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, and chains are marking the taco lovers' fiesta with free tacos or specials, including Del Taco, Taco Bell and Taco John's.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this