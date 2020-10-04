Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit



US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter Reed Medical Centre, adding:“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out.“Thefirst lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I willnever forget it.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:18 Published on January 1, 1970