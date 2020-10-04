Global  
 

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

WorldNews Sunday, 4 October 2020
Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrowIn an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed Medical Centre, Dr Sean Conley said that Mr Trump had experienced two transient drops in his...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus? 01:27

 Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towardsthe coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19. The PA newsagency looks at what Mr Trump has said about the virus and the pandemic.

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit [Video]

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter Reed Medical Centre, adding:“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out.“Thefirst lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I willnever forget it.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:18Published

President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
TMZ.com

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published
White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition [Video]

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical [Video]

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical

President Trump said in aTwitter video on Saturday evening that he is feeling "much better" but a source familiar with his health said Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:48Published

