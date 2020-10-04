Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here's what we know about the drug.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
White House physician Sean Conley told reporters he's using a 'multi-prong' approach to treat Trump, which includes the steroid dexamethasone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital 02:31

 President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

 In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..
WorldNews

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, physician says

 President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that "if everything continues to go well" with the president's health, he could be discharged from..
CBS News

Dr Sean Conley: Physician to President Trump

 Dr Sean Conley has been offering updates on the president's condition. What do we know about him?
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump infected with Covid 19: Joe Biden widens lead

 With the presidential election just over two weeks away Joe Biden is pulling away from Donald Trump according to the latest opinion polls released on Sunday. The..
New Zealand Herald
President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday [Video]

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday

The US President released a video from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, saying "I think I’ll be back soon"View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:07Published

Trump's doctors say he could go home Monday. Other COVID-19 physicians say that seems early

 President Trump is receiving oxygen and has begun on a course of steroids. Doctors say patients for whom that's the case often spend several days in the hospital..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern [Video]

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing Donald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

Live updates: Trump doctor says he's "not out of the woods"

 But his physician is "cautiously optimistic," and Trump said in a four-minute Twitter video on Saturday night that he is feeling "much better."
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldCTV News

White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here's what we know about the drug.

 White House physician Sean Conley told reporters he's using a 'multi-prong' approach to treat Trump, which includes the steroid dexamethasone.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this