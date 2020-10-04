Global  
 

New England Patriots' Cam Newton vows to get healthy after COVID-19 positive test; when will he return?

Sunday, 4 October 2020
New England Patriots QB says he'll take time off to "self-reflect" while on COVID-19/reserve list. Symptoms will determine availability for Week 5.
News video: 'It's Dreadful And Upsetting': Fans React To Cam Newton Testing Positive For COVID-19

'It's Dreadful And Upsetting': Fans React To Cam Newton Testing Positive For COVID-19 01:47

 WBZ-TV's Paul Burton has the story.

CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020

 President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News

Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

 Sunday’s highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots has been postponed after players on both teams, including Patriots..
CBS News

NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs game after Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

 With a player from each team testing positive, New England and Kansas City will not play Sunday as originally scheduled.
USATODAY.com

Patriots quarterback Newton 'tests positive for Covid-19'

 New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus and will miss their next game against Kansas, say reports.
BBC News

Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on Sunday

 The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was..
TMZ.com

NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

 After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
USATODAY.com

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'

 Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday [Video]

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday

The US President released a video from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, saying "I think I’ll be back soon"

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:07Published

Details emerge on Trump's health after coronavirus diagnosis

 White House doctors say the president had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dropped twice during his treatment for COVID-19. CBS News chief medical..
CBS News

Donald Trump infected with Covid 19: Joe Biden widens lead

 With the presidential election just over two weeks away Joe Biden is pulling away from Donald Trump according to the latest opinion polls released on Sunday. The..
New Zealand Herald

Speed Of Testing Critical In Success Of Contact Tracing Strategies To Slow COVID-19 Transmission – Analysis

Speed Of Testing Critical In Success Of Contact Tracing Strategies To Slow COVID-19 Transmission – Analysis What is the current status of COVID-19 pandemic?  As on October 3, 2020 17:35 GMT, there were 34,995,770 cases and 1,035,553 deaths due to the disease...
Eurasia Review

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video) Though the cold open for the season premiere of “SNL” mostly elided Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “Weekend Update” attacked the issue...
The Wrap

HCQ to Trump’s new drug: A tale of changing Covid therapies

 Unconfirmed reports of US President Trump taking an experimental drug after testing positive for coronavirus infection underline how Covid therapies have...
IndiaTimes


