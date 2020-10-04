|
New England Patriots' Cam Newton vows to get healthy after COVID-19 positive test; when will he return?
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
New England Patriots QB says he'll take time off to "self-reflect" while on COVID-19/reserve list. Symptoms will determine availability for Week 5.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cam Newton American football quarterback
CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News
Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirusSunday’s highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots has been postponed after players on both teams, including Patriots..
CBS News
NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs game after Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19With a player from each team testing positive, New England and Kansas City will not play Sunday as originally scheduled.
USATODAY.com
Patriots quarterback Newton 'tests positive for Covid-19'New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus and will miss their next game against Kansas, say reports.
BBC News
New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on SundayThe NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was..
TMZ.com
Quarterback Position in gridiron football
NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flopsAfter Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
USATODAY.com
Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:07Published
Details emerge on Trump's health after coronavirus diagnosisWhite House doctors say the president had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dropped twice during his treatment for COVID-19. CBS News chief medical..
CBS News
Donald Trump infected with Covid 19: Joe Biden widens leadWith the presidential election just over two weeks away Joe Biden is pulling away from Donald Trump according to the latest opinion polls released on Sunday. The..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this