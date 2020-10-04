New England Patriots' Cam Newton vows to get healthy after COVID-19 positive test; when will he return?

JudasHarmeyer Hillary had pneumonia and people lost their minds. Bernie had a heart attack and people lost their minds. Donald J… https://t.co/08bq3lAs6X 2 minutes ago

TRGG0101 RT @svdate: Bottom line, on the shore of Lake Minnetonka and at his club in Bedminster, really rich people paid up to $200,000 to Donald Tr… 4 minutes ago

Philipsgma 🌊🌊🌊 RT @MrIvankaTrump: Donald Trump has spent time staging a photo op, signing a blank piece of paper, and retweeting people praying for him.… 7 minutes ago

Joe Decos Tracking Covid-19 infections among President Donald Trump's contacts https://t.co/Fxw2QHpW2f via @nbcnews Hey Rep… https://t.co/WBpDGaqGzk 8 minutes ago

Blue Girl in a Red Town 😷❤️💛💚💙💜 RT @votevets: We wish Donald and Melania Trump the best, as well as staff and those who were in contact with them, including reporters and… 8 minutes ago

Vivian F. RT @YourAnonCentral: Trump donors paid up to $250,000 to have a buffet lunch with Donald Trump while he was infected with #COVID19, his dia… 11 minutes ago

douglas carlson How Many People Has Donald Trump Already Infected With COVID-19? https://t.co/nvNNUVfXmX via @VanityFair 13 minutes ago