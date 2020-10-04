Global  
 

Donald Trump could return to White House on Monday as his condition continues to improve

SBS Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Doctors say the US president's oxygen levels briefly dropped twice in recent days, but he is being treated with steroids and his condition has improved.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition 01:43

 The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

