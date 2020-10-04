Donald Trump could return to White House on Monday as his condition continues to improve
Sunday, 4 October 2020 (
18 minutes ago) Doctors say the US president's oxygen levels briefly dropped twice in recent days, but he is being treated with steroids and his condition has improved.
Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday
US President Donald Trump's team of doctors say he is doing well after hisCOVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue histreatment at the White House.
President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday
President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health
