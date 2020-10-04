Donald Trump could return to White House on Monday as his condition continues to improve

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine



US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday



US President Donald Trump’s team of doctors say he is doing well after hisCOVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue histreatment at the White House. Dr. Brian.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 hours ago