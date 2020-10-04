Global  
 

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

The Age Sunday, 4 October 2020
Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died.
 Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada...

 Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the Covid-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets. Aged 81,...
 Kenzo Takada has died. The Japanese designer passed away at the age of 81 due to complications related to COVID-19, WWD reported Sunday (October 4). “His death...
