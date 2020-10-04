Global  
 

'Interesting journey:' Donald Trump drives by supporters outside Walter Reed, claims progress in another video

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Trump wore a mask and waved to supporters from the back of a black vehicle in a surprise visit he announced on Twitter moments before.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital 00:42

 White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

 Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.It comes immediately after the US President..
AP Top Stories October 4 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 4th: Trump could be discharged Monday; coronavirus restrictions lifted in Mecca; Pope Francis releases his third..
In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic faces increased scrutiny

 President Trump's campaign has to reevaluate its reelection strategy now that the president has tested positive for COVID-19. Not only have Mr. Trump’s..
President Trump Appears to Sign Blank Paper as Proof He's Working Hard

 President Trump is still hard at work while batting COVID-19 at Walter Reed, or at least that's how it seems at a quick glance -- but a closer look at a photo of..
Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump..
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House..

President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19

President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19

President Trump thanked Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff and even cracked a joke about his age as he fights COVID-19.

Trump arrives at Walter Reed, releases video

Trump arrives at Walter Reed, releases video

President Donald Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and released a video saying that he thinks he's “doing very well.”

Twitter has thoughts about those photos of Trump working at Walter Reed

 Is Donald Trump working hard or hardly working? That's the question on the minds of Americans after the White House released two photos of Donald Trump on...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.It comes immediately after the US President...
President Trump's health due to COVID-19 was worse than revealed: White House

 Trump's doctor Sean Conley said on Friday night that he had recommended moving Trump to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after consulting specialists from...
