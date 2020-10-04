|
Cowboys' defense ripped apart again as Browns send Mike McCarthy and Co. to 1-3 start
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys are off to their worst start since 2010 after their defense was torched yet again in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Cowboys' Jerry Jones calls Donald Trump 'hardest worker you've ever seen,' is confident he can govern through COVID-19Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday shared his concern for the president but said the "hardest worker" Donald Trump could govern through COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
Female coaches and referee just made NFL historySunday's game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns featured a historic first on the sidelines.
CBS News
Washington-Cleveland game to make NFL history, with two women coaching and one officiatingJennifer King will be on the Washington coaching staff while Callie Brownson will be with the Browns. Sarah Thomas will officiate the game.
USATODAY.com
Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Tears Achilles, Out for Rest of Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this