Coronavirus: Paris to shut bars and raise alert to maximum

Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19



Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.

