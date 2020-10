From the Archives, 1990: Collingwood fans run riot after Grand Final win Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Dozens of people were arrested, and five were taken to hospital, when Collingwood fans celebrated their team's Grand Final in wild scenes across the inner suburbs of Melbourne. 👓 View full article

