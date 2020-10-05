Dexamethasone, remdesivir and more: 5 takeaways from Dr. Sean Conley's Sunday update on Donald Trump's COVID-19 health

President Donald Trump declared, "I get it," in a message to the US on Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his..

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases.

Trump wore a mask and waved to supporters from the back of a black vehicle in a surprise visit he announced on Twitter moments before.

President Trump is still hard at work while batting COVID-19 at Walter Reed, or at least that's how it seems at a quick glance -- but a closer look at a photo of..

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor



President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would..

Is the president's case worse than it looks?



Questions have been raised about whether the use of dexamethasone means Donald Trump's case could be more severe than it looks.