Dexamethasone, remdesivir and more: 5 takeaways from Dr. Sean Conley's Sunday update on Donald Trump's COVID-19 health

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Although Trump and his doctors claim the president will be discharged from Walter Reed as early as tomorrow, some health experts are troubled.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor 02:21

 White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

'Imagine having a literal COVID parade': Critics react after Trump leaves Walter Reed to see supporters

 Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump declares 'I get it,' then briefly leaves hospital

 President Donald Trump declared, "I get it," in a message to the US on Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his..
New Zealand Herald
Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 [Video]

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19

[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

'Interesting journey:' Donald Trump drives by supporters outside Walter Reed, claims progress in another video

 Trump wore a mask and waved to supporters from the back of a black vehicle in a surprise visit he announced on Twitter moments before.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Appears to Sign Blank Paper as Proof He's Working Hard

 President Trump is still hard at work while batting COVID-19 at Walter Reed, or at least that's how it seems at a quick glance -- but a closer look at a photo of..
TMZ.com

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor [Video]

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published
Is the president's case worse than it looks? [Video]

Is the president's case worse than it looks?

Questions have been raised about whether the use of dexamethasone means Donald Trump's case could be more severe than it looks.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published
President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday [Video]

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:47Published

President Trump's Doctors Provides New Update About His Health Amid Coronavirus Battle

 President Donald Trump is pushing through his illness. The 74-year-old President of the United States “continues to improve,” according to a press conference...
Just Jared

Mary Trump On Her Family's Relationship To Illness

 In light of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Mary Trump, the president's niece, about the Trump family's relationship to...
NPR Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNewsy

Physician Clarifies Contradictory Statements But Maintains Trump Is 'Doing Well'

 President Trump is hospitalized and is being treated with experimental therapies less than a month from Election Day. There was a briefing on his condition...
NPR


