'Imagine having a literal COVID parade': Critics react after Trump leaves Walter Reed to see supporters

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity.
News video: As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image

 Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday, experts say it may now be difficult for him and his administration to be trusted....

Dexamethasone, remdesivir and more: 5 takeaways from Dr. Sean Conley's Sunday update on Donald Trump's COVID-19 health

 Although Trump and his doctors claim the president will be discharged from Walter Reed as early as tomorrow, some health experts are troubled.
 
'Interesting journey:' Donald Trump drives by supporters outside Walter Reed, claims progress in another video

 Trump wore a mask and waved to supporters from the back of a black vehicle in a surprise visit he announced on Twitter moments before.
President Trump Appears to Sign Blank Paper as Proof He's Working Hard

 President Trump is still hard at work while batting COVID-19 at Walter Reed, or at least that's how it seems at a quick glance -- but a closer look at a photo of..
Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 [Video]

[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump declares 'I get it,' then briefly leaves hospital

 President Donald Trump declared, "I get it," in a message to the US on Sunday evening before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his..
Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening (October 4) surprised his supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by riding past in a motorcade.

President Donald Trump left hospital to wave to crowd from SUV outside Walter Reed [Video]

President Donald Trump left the hospital minutes after tweeting that he was going to surprise supporters outside Walter Reed.

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday [Video]

President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is..

Sick With Covid, Trump Tries to Paint the Picture of Health on TV

 Over an unprecedented weekend, the hospitalized president relied on very familiar image-making.
Covid: Who Trump has been in contact before his diagnosis

 President Donald Trump attended multiple large events in the days before his coronavirus diagnosis.
Covid: What would happen if Trump became too ill to be president?

 What happens if President Trump becomes incapacitated and how would it affect the election?
